Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang STRIPPED of captaincy

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had the captaincy stripped of him, following a disciplinary breach.

The Gabonese striker was reportedly late back to the club last week after travelling abroad and missed the win against Southampton at the weekend. Arsenal have also confirmed that he will miss the game against West Ham tomorrow.

"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," a statement read.

Aubameyang is heavily rumoured to be leaving Arsenal in January. The striker joined under Arsene Wenger in January of 2018 and assumed the captaincy under Unai Emery in the last dregs of the Spaniard's tenure as manager.

Following Granit Xhaka swearing at fans after he was substituted at home to Crystal Palace, Emery gave the armband to Aubameyang – and Arteta kept the forward on as his skipper.

Aubameyang then signed a three-year deal with Arsenal last season to commit his future to the club.

At the time, the extension seemed like a no-brainer with the former Dortmund man having fired the Gunners to a 14th FA Cup with goals against Manchester City and Chelsea. Aubameyang had impressed hugely since arriving for £60m and rumours persisted about a move to Chelsea or Barcelona.

Since agreeing the new deal, however, Aubameyang has struggled for consistent goals in an Arsenal shirt, suffered with COVID-19 and malaria and was disciplined last March, leading to his first exclusion from one of Arteta's squads.

The captain missed a home win in the north London derby after lateness.