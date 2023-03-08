Arsenal report: Gunners make Serie A star and England international top transfer targets

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brentford in February 2023.

Arsenal have identified West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their top transfer targets for the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they seek to win their first title since 2004.

The north London outfit will be looking to prove that this season is not a one-off by regularly challenging for major trophies in the years to come.

Arsenal are considering a move for Napoli striker victor Osimhen this summer (Image credit: Getty)

To that end, Mikel Arteta is eyeing reinforcements in the summer, with a striker and a midfielder at the top of his wish list.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Arsenal (opens in new tab) will prioritise moves for Rice and Osimhen ahead of next season.

Rice is expected to departed West Ham (opens in new tab) even if David Moyes' side avoid relegation to the Championship.

Arsenal are just one of several suitors, however, with Chelsea (opens in new tab), Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) all having been linked with the England international.

Osimhen, who has scored 21 goals in 26 games for Serie A leaders Napoli (opens in new tab) this season, is also expected to seek pastures new in the summer.

Arsenal will hope to beat the likes of Manchester United to the signature of the in-demand Nigeria international, who recently admitted he wants to play in the Premier League.

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well," he told the media recently.

Arsenal are one of several clubs tracking West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also considering a swoop for Wilfried Zaha, whose Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) contract is due to expire at the end of June.

Southampton (opens in new tab) midfielder Romeo Lavia and Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda are also thought to be admired by Arteta and Edu, Arsenal's sporting director.

The Gunners face Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday, before a trip to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

