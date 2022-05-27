Arsenal report: Gunners weighing up offer for Manchester City star - and it's not Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are considering a move for Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to reports.

The Gunners are already weighing up an offer for Gabriel Jesus, who is said to be open to leaving the Etihad Stadium (opens in new tab). And Mikel Arteta, who previously worked as Pep Guardiola's assistant in Manchester, is also interested in a reunion with Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international played a pivotal role in City (opens in new tab)'s title-winning victory over Aston Villa (opens in new tab) last weekend. However, he is not a guaranteed starter under Guardiola and is rarely used in his favoured role of attacking midfield.

(Image credit: Getty)

That is the position Zinchenko often plays for his country, but he has been repurposed as a full-back at City.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old and could try to prise him away from his former employers ahead of next season. However, the report states that Arsenal (opens in new tab) would likely face competition for Zinchenko's signature.

And Guardiola would no doubt rather keep hold of a useful squad player as City attempt to defend their Premier League title and win the Champions League in 2022/23. Zinchenko still has two years left to run on his contract, so City are not under any immediate pressure to cash in.

(Image credit: Getty)

But Arsenal hope that the prospect of starting more often will appeal to a player who is now approaching his peak years. And if City complete a deal for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella (opens in new tab), that could push Zinchenko closer to the exit door.

Arsenal will be looking to add greater strength in depth to their squad after narrowly missing out on a top-four finish. Despite thrashing Everton (opens in new tab) 5-1 on the final day, Arsenal finished two points behind Tottenham (opens in new tab) in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Gunners will be in the Europa League next term, which is another reason why Arteta will want to pad out his squad.

