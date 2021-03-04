Arsenal transfer news: Club to begin contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette despite Andre Silva links

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are poised to begin contract negotiations with Alexandre Lacazette, despite the striker being linked with a move away.

The France international’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2023.

Recent reports suggested the Gunners were considering cashing in on the former Lyon frontman this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Roma have been spoken of as potential destinations for the 29-year-old.

However, Lacazette could yet stay put after Arteta revealed that the club will begin talks with the Frenchman “soon”.

“He's got a contract with us,” Arteta said when asked if Lacazette could seek pastures new at the end of the season.

“He played really well the other week. It's exactly what we demand him to do.

“I'm really happy with him and the discussions about his contract will happen soon and we will see what happens.”

Arsenal have been linked with several different strikers, including Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva.

According to Calciomercato , Silva is Arsenal’s first-choice replacement for Lacazette.

However, Arteta’s comments suggest the Frenchman could remain in north London after all.

The Arsenal boss also admitted that the club’s recruitment plans depend on whether they qualify for European competition.

But the Spaniard says the Gunners’ activity will be “unprecedented” for a club of their size.

“We are planning what's going to happen in the summer,' he said. It will depend on where we finish, how we finish.

“I think what we have to do in the summer is unprecedented for a club of this stature. To do the amount of transactions that we have to make, it tells you as well where we are. I think it was very much needed and you want to improve, you want to do that.

“It's where you have things in the house and you believe that you can improve on it. Externally acquiring players to go to the next level.

“Everything is planned and let's see what the market can bring and what the last few months can bring to the club.”

