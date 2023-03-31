Arsenal eyeing €90m double Danish deal: report
Arsenal could bring in a Danish duo to bolster their squad ahead of Champions League football next season, according to reports
Arsenal are reportedly poised to make moves for two Danish stars to bolster their squad.
The Gunners are in a title race with Manchester City, looking all but certain to have wrapped up Champions League football next term. With that comes extra investment – and the need for a deeper squad to compete on four fronts.
Manager Mikel Arteta is apparently eyeing up new recruits to add steel in attacking midfield and up front, with Arsenal needing more quality in key positions.
Two Danes are apparently on the radar for the north Londoners, in Rasmus Hojlund and Jesper Lindstrom.
Calciomercato (opens in new tab) reports the current Premier League leaders are the favourite to sign the much-coveted Hojlund, who has admirers across Europe. Danish source Ekstra Bladet (opens in new tab) claim that his club, Atalanta, want between £44 million and £52.8m for the striker.
Furthermore, Germany’s Sport1 (opens in new tab) claim that the Gunners are also stepping up plans to recruit Eintracht Frankfurt star Lindstrom to accompany his compatriot.
Lindstrom has been on the radar for a few months and linked with Liverpool, too. He could well slot into the left-sided No.8 role in Arteta's 4-3-3 usually occupied by Granit Xhaka – or even feature on either flank.
The arrival of new attacking talent could be a worry for Hale End trio Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, who are competing for places in these positions, too. All three have been linked with exits in recent months.
Hojlund (opens in new tab) is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt, while Lindstrom (opens in new tab) is valued at €28m.
