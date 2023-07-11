Arsenal face complicated issue in Declan Rice transfer: report
Could Arsenal be about to miss out on signing their main target, Declan Rice?
Arsenal are still waiting to complete the signing of Declan Rice, despite agreeing a deal with West Ham United on Wednesday 5 July.
Rice's transfer to the Gunners is worth a reported £105m overall, a club-record deal that totally eclipses the £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.
Mikel Arteta is still waiting for Rice to officially become an Arsenal player, though, because of apparent issues on his club's side.
According to a report from Sky Sports, there is a delay in the deal being announced due to the Arsenal lawyers overseeing the transfer.
The report suggests West Ham are ready to sign the contracts for Rice to become an Arsenal player, but there are issues over the final wording of the deal.
Once Arsenal lawyers have approved the contract, Rice will be free to officially become an Arsenal player - where it's likely he'll take the No.41 shirt that served him so well in east London.
The Gunners are currently in Germany this week, ahead of playing a friendly against Nurnberg at their Max-Morlock-Stadion on Thursday.
Arsenal then head on their pre-season tour of the USA on Sunday, and Mikel Arteta will certainly want Rice within his squad to prepare for the new campaign. Kai Havertz is already in the team and training, while the club's third summer signing, Jurrien Timber, is set to be announced this week, too.
The Dutchman has completed his medical ahead of a £38m transfer from Ajax, with details on his contract at the Emirates Stadium currently being finalised.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.
Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – but Liverpool also want him.
Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Most Popular
By Dean Jones
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs