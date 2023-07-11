Arsenal face complicated issue in Declan Rice transfer: report

Arsenal are still waiting to complete the signing of Declan Rice, despite agreeing a deal with West Ham United on Wednesday 5 July.

Rice's transfer to the Gunners is worth a reported £105m overall, a club-record deal that totally eclipses the £72m they paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Mikel Arteta is still waiting for Rice to officially become an Arsenal player, though, because of apparent issues on his club's side.

According to a report from Sky Sports, there is a delay in the deal being announced due to the Arsenal lawyers overseeing the transfer.

The report suggests West Ham are ready to sign the contracts for Rice to become an Arsenal player, but there are issues over the final wording of the deal.

Once Arsenal lawyers have approved the contract, Rice will be free to officially become an Arsenal player - where it's likely he'll take the No.41 shirt that served him so well in east London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Declan Rice (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Gunners are currently in Germany this week, ahead of playing a friendly against Nurnberg at their Max-Morlock-Stadion on Thursday.

Arsenal then head on their pre-season tour of the USA on Sunday, and Mikel Arteta will certainly want Rice within his squad to prepare for the new campaign. Kai Havertz is already in the team and training, while the club's third summer signing, Jurrien Timber, is set to be announced this week, too.

The Dutchman has completed his medical ahead of a £38m transfer from Ajax, with details on his contract at the Emirates Stadium currently being finalised.

Arsenal lawyers are delaying the transfer of Rice, with West Ham eager to get the move signed (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – but Liverpool also want him.

Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.