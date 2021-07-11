Arsenal transfer news: Gunners dealt blow in pursuit of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

Arsenal are facing stiff competition from Lyon for the signature of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in another shot-stopper to compete with Bernd Leno next term.

Emiliano Martinez was sold to Aston Villa last summer, and Mat Ryan has now returned to Brighton following a loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Onana has been linked with Arsenal on several occasions in recent months, as Mikel Arteta continues to revamp his squad ahead of his second full season at the helm.

With just 12 months left on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Onana is expected to be available for a knockdown fee.

The Cameroon international is serving a nine-month ban for doping violations that runs until November.

That has not affected Arsenal's interest in the goalkeeper, but football.london reports that their pursuit of Onana has been dealt a blow.

The 25-year-old is said to prefer a move to Lyon, who will be competing in the Europa League next term.

Arsenal, by contrast, will be absent from continental competition in 2021/22 for the first time since 1996.

It will be interesting to see how that failure to qualify for Europe will affect their recruitment plans this summer.

Arsenal are still a huge club and an attractive proposition for many players, but Arteta will be desperate to ensure that they are back in the Europa League or Champions League the season after next. It would also make the job of Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, easier.

Meanwhile, Arteta and Edu will hope to convince Leno that he should commit his future to the north London side.

The German was said to be considering his options at the end of last season, having been one of Arsenal's most impressive performers in 2020/21.

He only has two more years left to run on his contract, and the Gunners will be keen to see him sign an extension sooner rather than later.

