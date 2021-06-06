Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye five new signings after missing out on Emi Buendia

Arsenal intend to sign at least five new players this summer, reports state, as they prepare to move on from missing out on Emiliano Buendia.

Mikel Arteta’s side had hoped to strike a permanent deal to acquire Martin Odegaard ahead of next term.

The Norway international moved to the Emirates Stadium on loan in the January transfer window, and impressed in the second half of last season.

But Madrid’s £51.6m price tag put the 22-year-old out of the reach of Arsenal, who turned their attention instead to Buendia.

However, Aston Villa are now in pole position to complete the signing of the uncapped Argentine from Norwich.

That represents a major setback for Arteta and technical director Edu, who will now have to go back to the drawing board.

According to football.london , Arsenal are planning to strengthen in five different positions this summer.

A back-up goalkeeper is being sought following Mat Ryan’s return to Brighton after his loan deal came to an end.

Ryan could yet return to north London, but Arsenal are leaving their options open for now, with first-choice shot-stopper Bernd Leno reportedly considering a move away.

Ajax custodian Andre Onana is said to be Arsenal’s leading target if they require a new No.1.

Elsewhere, Arteta wants a new right-back and a new left-back, with Ryan Bertrand and Hibernian’s Josh Daig under consideration for the latter role.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are admirers of right-back trio Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey and Achraf Hakimi.

Yves Bissouma and Sander Berge are options in midfield, as the Gunners seek a box-to-box player in the engine room.

And Arsenal will now be forced to look again for a new attacking midfielder following their failure to land Buendia.

The club could attempt to re-sign Odegaard on another loan deal, but it remains to be seen whether or not Madrid would be interested.

