Arsenal have found two clubs ready to take big-money star who wants to leave: report
Arsenal are looking to offload an expensive star who has failed to live up to the heights, with two clubs reportedly interested
Arsenal may have finally found a taker for a big-money star who has flopped at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have spent around £200 million in the transfer window this summer and are now focussed on outgoings. The most significant sale so far has been a £20m move for Granit Xhaka, with other outgoings difficult to come by.
United States international Folarin Balogun is valued at £50m with few takers able to afford him, rumours of Kieran Tierney leaving have faded in recent weeks and Thomas Partey now appears to be staying, following interest from the Saudi Pro League and Serie A.
One solution to a long-term problem may have presented itself, however, with both Fenerbahce and Besiktas interested in Nicolas Pepe, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, via Metro.
Unfortunately though, Arsenal are prepared to cut their losses altogether with a year remaining on the Ivorian's contract and let him walk away for absolutely nothing – having spent £72m acquiring him from Lille in 2019.
The winger was signed as a marquee statement of intent for former manager Unai Emery in the wake of the Gunners being hammered 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku. Pepe was coming off of a season in which he'd hit 22 goals in 38 for Les Dogues, yet he's netted just 16 in 80 Premier League appearances.
To make matters worse, Emery later admitted that he never wanted to sign the player in the first place, claiming that he wanted Wilfried Zaha instead.
Pepe spent last season back in France on loan at Nice, where he failed to make a significant impact.
The 28-year-old is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners spending £200m early in the window.
The Gunners could be targeting two more Manchester City players, according to reports. Xavi Simons is on the radar and Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too. Takehiro Tomiyasu is set for an "intriguing switch", while Moises Caicedo looks Chelsea-bound.
Arsenal are believed to want another right-winger, while Gabri Veiga favours Arsenal over Spurs.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
