Arsenal have found two clubs ready to take big-money star who wants to leave: report

Arsenal may have finally found a taker for a big-money star who has flopped at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have spent around £200 million in the transfer window this summer and are now focussed on outgoings. The most significant sale so far has been a £20m move for Granit Xhaka, with other outgoings difficult to come by.

United States international Folarin Balogun is valued at £50m with few takers able to afford him, rumours of Kieran Tierney leaving have faded in recent weeks and Thomas Partey now appears to be staying, following interest from the Saudi Pro League and Serie A.

Arsenal have struggled to sell players this summer, including the captivating Balogun (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

One solution to a long-term problem may have presented itself, however, with both Fenerbahce and Besiktas interested in Nicolas Pepe, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, via Metro.

Unfortunately though, Arsenal are prepared to cut their losses altogether with a year remaining on the Ivorian's contract and let him walk away for absolutely nothing – having spent £72m acquiring him from Lille in 2019.

The winger was signed as a marquee statement of intent for former manager Unai Emery in the wake of the Gunners being hammered 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku. Pepe was coming off of a season in which he'd hit 22 goals in 38 for Les Dogues, yet he's netted just 16 in 80 Premier League appearances.

To make matters worse, Emery later admitted that he never wanted to sign the player in the first place, claiming that he wanted Wilfried Zaha instead.

Nicolas Pepe has struggled in north London (Image credit: Getty)

Pepe spent last season back in France on loan at Nice, where he failed to make a significant impact.

The 28-year-old is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt.

