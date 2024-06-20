Arsenal in shock move for ANOTHER Chelsea star: report

Arsenal are preparing to move for yet another Chelsea star, after looting their London rivals for several players over the last few seasons.

Last summer, manager Mikel Arteta brought rangy frontman Kai Havertz from west London to north, following a January buy of Jorginho. Both have performed phenomenally for Arsenal, starting the biggest games of last season in their respective positions.

Arteta has also brought in Willian from the Blues, while David Luiz was a legacy of Unai Emery's era that he was left with when he took the job. Now, another Chelsea star could arrive.

Arteta has signed several Chelsea players, including Jorginho (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet AS have claimed that the Gunners have made an enquiry to their capital rivals over the signing of Conor Gallagher.

Currently away at Euro 2024 with England , Gallagher was one of Chelsea's players of the season last term in a disappointing campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite being a regular at the Bridge, however, the two-time European champions may be forced to sell him, as a homegrown player, in order to meet the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Gallagher would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, given that he can play multiple midfield roles, press well off the ball and for his leadership. Given that this one is still only at the stage of an enquiry, it may be too soon to suggest that this one is anywhere close to getting off the ground – but it could be a saga to watch this summer.

England star Conor Gallagher might be on his way to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's pre-existing links with the likes of Martin Zubimendi are perhaps more credible for now, with Gallagher representing a solid backup – and should Chelsea need to make a sale, he could be a high-quality option for the Gunners.

Gallagher is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

