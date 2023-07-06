Arsenal to gazump Manchester United to major target in their summer spending spree: report

Arsenal could be set to beat Manchester United to a major target this summer as free-spending Mikel Arteta continues his summer spree.

The Gunners have already tied up moves for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to take spending to around the £200 million mark, with outgoings now the focus. Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun could all depart the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have signed Mason Mount but missed out on Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano – and now could lose another major target to Arsenal.

Mason Mount has joined Manchester United, putting to bed a long-running saga (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

BILD in Germany have reported that the Gunners are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong for their side, with Arteta said to be keen on another right-back as cover on either side.

Frimpong certainly fits the bill as a player able to operate on either flank, though United have been linked in the past. Earlier on this year another German outlet, Kicker, reported that the Dutchman was on Erik ten Hag's radar.

Intriguingly, Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid has been linked as Leverkusen's potential replacement for the full-back – another player that Arsenal have interest in.

Frimpong might not be seen as a priority at Old Trafford this summer despite Ten Hag's appreciation of the player, given that he has both Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at his disposal at right-back.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal are believed to also be in the market for another central midfielder on top of Declan Rice.

Frimpong is valued at around €40 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal and Manchester United stories

Arsenal transfer news and Manchester United transfer news is doing the rounds as deals begin to get completed.

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.

Erik Ten Hag wants a new striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a £40m move, while Mohammed Kudus would cost as much, too. Incredibly, Neymar has been linked as well.