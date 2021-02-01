Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta hints at more deals before Monday’s deadline

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal could be active on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have signed Martin Odegaard and Mat Ryan on loan this month, while Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were allowed to leave on free transfers.

Arteta says Arsenal's business might not be over just yet, with Shkodran Mustafi having been linked with Liverpool and Ainsley Maitland-Niles a target for several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal fans will also be interested to see if the club brings in any new faces before Monday’s 11pm deadline, although Arteta’s comments suggest outgoings are more likely than incomings.

"Well, there are some conversations at the moment going on," he said. "I spoke with all of the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they are playing and they want to improve their situation.

"I am willing to help them. Some of them the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end. But I don’t know whether it’s going to be the case or not."

Arteta has also issued an update on David Luiz’s future, with the Brazilian now in the final five months of his contract.

The 33-year-old was named man of the match in Saturday’s goalless draw with Manchester United, and Arteta has described him as a “joy to work with”.

However, the Spaniard admitted that Luiz - who is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs - faces an uncertain future.

“No, there are still a few months to go on that,” he said when asked if Arsenal had begun discussing a new deal with Luiz.

“I talk to him all the time about this kind of thing so we’re in a good position. “What I want is for him to keep performing like this to the end of the season.

“It’s credit to him because he trains really hard. This season has been really tough in the beginning because he’s been through some injuries but he’s kept at it, he understood his role, he knows his role in the team, he’s one of our leaders and he’s so willing to keep improving.

“Even at this age he’s always looking at his games and his clips, all the time asking questions. When that happens you can still improve as a player and I think that’s why he’s performing the way he is at the moment.”

“David knows the things that he’s really good at and the things where there is still room for improvement.

“He’s a really honest man with himself. He’s won everything and it’s a joy to work with him. He showed his character first of all with the decision he made to join the club when he was with a club where he was winning trophies and he was still comfortable and under contract.

“He wanted a challenge and at that age it tells you everything because normally at that age the challenge is not sporting but more a financial decision that you take to go to a different country.

“But David loves this game so much and he wants to keep playing at the highest level in a very competitive league. This is the challenge that he’s enjoying at the moment.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Wolves on Tuesday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?