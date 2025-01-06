Arsenal report: Benjamin Sesko move could be on the cards, following Fabrizio Romano reveal

Arsenal might be about to secure their long-awaited deal for Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenian one of their top priorities.

The Gunners wanted Sesko over the summer to bolster their attack but were dealt a blow when the striker signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig. Ultimately, Arsenal chose not to sign a centre-forward at all, opting for Raheem Sterling on loan.

With Arsenal some way off Liverpool in the title race and lacking in attacking impetus, manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about the chance of bringing in talent this month under extraordinary circumstances.

Arsenal could have a clear pathway to sign Benjamin Sesko

Arteta might be about to bring in reinforcements (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Arteta admitting that he will sign someone if the perfect deal becomes available, it remains possible that a deal for a long-term target could be the spark that the north Londoners need to spend this month.

“My focus honestly now is just about within the squad, the resources we have to be as competitive as we possibly can,” Arteta said. “We have many, many options to do that. And if something unbelievable [becomes] available and if the club is willing to do it, we'll have to consider it.”

Noah Okafor could replace Sesko at Leipzig (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that RB Leipzig are in talks with Milan over bringing Belgian forward Noah Okafor to the Bundesliga.

Okafor has scored just seven Serie A goals but after a spell at sister club Red Bull Salzburg, could be bound for Leipzig – prompting the question of who the east German outfit replace him with.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sesko has the most interest with Arsenal keen on the target man, and with the Gunners the best set-piece team in Europe right now, the 6ft 5in striker could be valuable from dead ball situations, too.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Sesko would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal – but perhaps not one that will be made midseason.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners are in need of proven goals right now, just as they were when they signed Leandro Trossard during the winter window of 2023. Sesko is more of a project striker – and while he could arrive this month, it's likelier that Arsenal wait for the summer.

Arsenal take on Newcastle United this week in League Cup action, as the semi-finals begin.