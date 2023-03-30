Arsenal report: Sensational €75m Brazilian attacker set for move
Arsenal are chasing yet another Brazilian to strengthen their options in attack
Arsenal are ready to add another Brazilian attacker to an already impressive cast of options up front.
The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus last summer as a transformative figure in their attack, with director Edu Gaspar pivotal in the capture of his countryman. Jesus was added to the likes of Gabriel in defence and Gabriel Martinelli to form a Brazilian core at in the Arsenal squad, while youngster Marquinhos later joined in another deal that Edu masterminded.
The likes of Willian and David Luiz have been on the Arsenal books in recent seasons, too, highlighting just how well the Gunners have exploited the market for Brazilian stars. Now, another might be on the way.
A report from GloboEsporte (opens in new tab) says Arsenal are among the European clubs chasing Porto star, Pepe. Pepe’s representatives have already received an offer of around €50 million – though the attacker's release clause is for €75m.
This correlates with the rumours that the north Londoners are set to enter the market for another forward option – and with Portugal's Primeira Liga being a good transition to the Premier League of late with plenty of examples of stars blooming after moves, this is a deal that makes sense on a number of levels.
26-year-old Pepe – not to be confused with the veteran centre-back who has represented Portugal at international level – is right-footed and most often deployed on the left-wing, similarly to Martinelli. He is capable of operating on both flanks, however.
Pepe has stepped into the side following the sale of Luis Diaz to Liverpool and has impressed in Sergio Conceicao's side.
There is interest reported from Arsenal's London rivals, Chelsea, while there are apparently a number of European suitors for his signature, too.
Pepe is valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, sparking rumours that the Gunners could have to fight to keep their No.9. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified nine players who could leave this summer – while Rasmus Hojlund is a target up front, along with Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto.
Elsewhere, Gabri Veiga has been rumoured to be on Arsenal's radar, as has AC Milan star Brahim Diaz. Declan Rice is thought to be this summer's big target, with Oleksandr Zinchenko sharing a word with him when Ukraine played England, setting tongues wagging.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.