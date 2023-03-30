Arsenal report: Sensational €75m Brazilian attacker set for move

Arsenal are ready to add another Brazilian attacker to an already impressive cast of options up front.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus last summer as a transformative figure in their attack, with director Edu Gaspar pivotal in the capture of his countryman. Jesus was added to the likes of Gabriel in defence and Gabriel Martinelli to form a Brazilian core at in the Arsenal squad, while youngster Marquinhos later joined in another deal that Edu masterminded.

The likes of Willian and David Luiz have been on the Arsenal books in recent seasons, too, highlighting just how well the Gunners have exploited the market for Brazilian stars. Now, another might be on the way.

Edu Gaspar has helped bring in a number of high-profile Brazilian stars (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A report from GloboEsporte (opens in new tab) says Arsenal are among the European clubs chasing Porto star, Pepe. Pepe’s representatives have already received an offer of around €50 million – though the attacker's release clause is for €75m.

This correlates with the rumours that the north Londoners are set to enter the market for another forward option – and with Portugal's Primeira Liga being a good transition to the Premier League of late with plenty of examples of stars blooming after moves, this is a deal that makes sense on a number of levels.

26-year-old Pepe – not to be confused with the veteran centre-back who has represented Portugal at international level – is right-footed and most often deployed on the left-wing, similarly to Martinelli. He is capable of operating on both flanks, however.

Pepe has stepped into the side following the sale of Luis Diaz to Liverpool and has impressed in Sergio Conceicao's side.

Pepe of Porto is a reported target for Arsenal (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

There is interest reported from Arsenal's London rivals, Chelsea, while there are apparently a number of European suitors for his signature, too.

Pepe is valued at €22 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

