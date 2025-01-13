Arsenal report: Oleksandr Zinchenko on brink of exit, following public snub

By
published

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has endured a torrid season - and could now leave midseason after a snub from manager Mikel Arteta

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal arrives at the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2025 in London, England.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has barely featured this season (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are in discussions to sell Oleksandr Zincheko, with the Ukrainian seemingly frozen out at the Emirates Stadium.

Zincheko joined the Gunners in the summer of 2022 from Manchester City, following team-mate Gabriel Jesus and transforming manager Mikel Arteta's team as an inverted full-back. But while the 28-year-old was an integral player to begin with, his importance within Arteta's side has dropped rapidly.

Arteta has started Zinchenko just twice in the Premier League this season – and only once since the opening weekend of the season.

Arsenal in discussions to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko, with interest from abroad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the English Premier League football match between Luton Town and Arsenal at Kenilworth Road in Luton, north of London on December 5, 2023.

Mikel Arteta has favoured other options at left-back this term (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the summer, Arsenal purchased Riccardo Calafiori, ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, in a clear signal that Arteta wanted to improve his options in that position. But while Calafiori has struggled with injury this season, so has Zinchenko.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – ranked at no.40 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – has started ahead of both players, while the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United saw Zinchenko left on the bench, with the man he replaced at Arsenal, Kieran Tierney, brought on during extra-time instead.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tierney was brought on for Arsenal at the weekend, with Zincheko left on the bench (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun have linked Inter Milan with a move for Zinchenko, while a new report from Fotospor in Turkey says that Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce want the star.

The Turkish giants sold Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer, with Mourinho said to want a replacement left-back this month.

Zinchenko's versatility, meanwhile, could be a draw for several sides. The Ukrainian plays in midfield for his country as well as full-back, where he has spent much of his Premier League career.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Zinchenko is the most likely star leaving Arsenal this month.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wants Zinchenko (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are fairly stacked at left-back with Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber able to play there, too, and with Zinchenko coming up to the final year of his contract, Arteta will have a big decision to make on the player soon.

Zinchenko is worth €30 million, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Tottenham this week when Premier League action returns.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.