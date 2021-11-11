Arsenal eye Bundesliga star who could make them even bigger in America

Arsenal are looking at making a move for American RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, according to reports.

The Gunners are owned by US group Kroenke Sports Entertainment and the capture of Adams for the team could be lucrative to the club's overseas brand. Adams is a full US international - which the north Londoners have never had in their team.

Adams is rated highly by RB Leipzig and is extremely versatile too, making him an option in multiple positions for Mikel Arteta. At 22, he fits the age profile that Arsenal look for, too.

The American is predominantly a hard-working midfielder who can slot into either a two- or three-man midfield. With Arsenal losing Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey during the Africa Nations Cup, they may wish to bolster the squad with cover - plus, Granit Xhaka has been absent since the North London Derby with injury.

Arsenal are a little light in midfield and lack experience - something that Adams has plenty of from playing in the Champions League and in title fights at the top of the Bundesliga. Last weekend, Arteta opted for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the centre of the park.

The New York native is also more than capable of filling in at right-back too, though.

Hector Bellerin is currently out on loan at Real Betis and doesn't look like to be reintegrated into the first-team plans at the Emirates any time soon. William Saliba has been functioning as a right-back out on loan at Marseille too - though it's expected that he will fight for a centre-back berth upon return.

That leaves Arteta with Takehiro Tomiyasu as his first-choice, while Callum Chambers and Cedric Soares are back-up to the impressive Japanese international. Adams offers something different in that position, as an inverted full-back who can move into the centre of the pitch during build-up.

He can also play on the right-wing, offering a different option to Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe as a right-footed player who can whip in crosses without cutting inside.

Leipzig have given Adams a release clause of £32.5m, according to reports.