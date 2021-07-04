Arsenal transfer news: Willian, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba set to leave Gunners

Willian, Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba will reportedly leave Arsenal this summer, with the two Frenchmen set to join Marseille.

The Brazilian winger had a disappointing debut season with the Gunners in 2020/21 after joining from Chelsea on a free transfer, while Guendouzi and Saliba spent last season out on loan at Hertha Berlin and Nice respectively.

According to the Mirror, Willian is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates and efforts are being made to find him a new club.

Inter Miami are interested, but the Brazil international’s £7.2 million per year wage demands are a problem and he’s unlikely to accept a pay cut, given that he has another two years left to run on his Arsenal contract.

Goal reports that Guendouzi and Saliba will also depart the north London club, with both players heading to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

An agreement has been reached for Guendouzi to move on loan with the obligation to buy next summer for around £9m, and the deal be finalised next week.

Saliba could soon follow, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms for a loan move.

It looks like it is going to be a big summer of change at Arsenal, with a lot of Gunners players being linked with moves away following a disappointing campaign.

The decision to hand Willian a three-year deal last summer at the age of 32 raised some eyebrows at the time, and the former Chelsea man failed to impress as he scored just one goal in 37 appearances last season in all competitions.

Another loan move for Saliba, who is yet to play for the Gunners first team, is no particular surprise, especially with fellow centre-back Ben White reportedly set to join from Brighton.

But the midfield seems set for the biggest change, as Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira have all been linked with moves away, while Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have returned to Real Madrid at the end of their loans.

