Ashley Hodson relishes another stint working with Matt Beard

Liverpool Women’s longest-serving player Ashley Hodson is looking forward to reuniting with manager Matt Beard after signing a new contract.

The 26-year-old made her debut in April 2014, the season the club won a second successive Women’s Super League title under Beard, who has recently returned to the club after a six-year absence.

“Obviously I’ve been at the club a long time and I can’t wait to carry on this journey,” said St Helens-born Hodson, who has made 113 appearances for the club and is looking to win promotion back to the FA Women’s Super League.

Matt Beard recently rejoined Liverpool Women (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve got a really good group, we’ve got a new manager in Beardy who I’m familiar with and I’m really excited to get going with him again.

“As a club we want to push on. The last year didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to and we’ve taken lessons from that. We want to turn the frustrations of last year into motivation.

“Working with Matt in the past was a great experience and I can’t wait for him to come back in.

“He’s a really good manager and I think all the girls who haven’t worked with him before are going to love him.”