Aston Villa set to splash £140m on a striker and a midfielder from a Premier League rival - report

Aston Villa are set to drop a massive £140 million on two new signings this summer, as the club seeks to build on their promising second half to the current season.

Football Insider write that the Birmingham-based club are on the brink of agreeing a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic, 23, from Juventus, just 18 months after he joined the Italian giants from rivals Fiorentina. It is thought the Serbian could be available for around £80m as Juventus seek to sure up their finances.

Vlahovic was previously heavily linked with a move to Arsenal before deciding to join Juventus in January 2022. The Gunners ultimately opted to sign Gabriel Jesus and would no longer be interested in signing the striker. That would pave the way for Aston Villa, who currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, to prepare a summer bid. Vlahovic is thought to be open to a move to the Premier League, though he would prefer a Champions League side. Villa have the finances to make him an attractive offer nevertheless.

The club will also be in for Fulham destroyer Joao Palhinha this summer, also according to Football Insider. The 27 year old has been one of the standout performers of the season for the Cottagers, marshalling midfield with tenacity and composure.

It is believed that a bid in the region of £60m would be enough to convince Fulham to part with the Portugal international. Though Villa may find themselves at the centre of a bidding war for his services.

Interest in Palhinha is though to be high at the moment, with clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all linked with a move for the midfielder when the summer transfer window opens.

However, if reports are to be believed, Villa are planning on stealing a march on their rivals.