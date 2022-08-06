Barcelona haven't registered Lewandowski or other new signings ahead of LaLiga start

Barcelona have still not registered Robert Lewandowski or any of their other summer signings ahead of LaLiga's kick-off next weekend.

Lewandowski was unveiled in his official presentation at Camp Nou on Friday, but Barcelona now face a race to register the former Bayern Munich striker - and several other players - in time for their LaLiga opener against Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

Despite their huge debts, Barcelona have spent more than €150 million this summer to strengthen their squad on big-money arrivals Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have also been snapped up on free transfers, while Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto have signed new contracts.

As it stands, none of those will be able to feature for Barcelona after LaLiga told the Catalan club that they have not met the required financial conditions to register the aforementioned players.

Barcelona have sold 25 per cent of their domestic television rights for the next 25 years in two deals this summer to investment company Sixth Street, raising in excess of €500m.

In addition, the Catalan club have sold just under 25% of in-house production company Barça Studios to Socios.com for around €100m.

Despite all of that, LaLiga have told Barcelona that they are still unable to resgister their new signings.

"We have done the job well and we believe we meet all the requirements. The documentation is all submitted and we are waiting for the response from La Liga," president Joan Laporta had said on Friday.

"There may be some disparity, but we understand that there will be no problems because we have complied with everything and the players will be able to register. If not, we are prepared to apply the fourth lever and we will do so."

Barcelona's gross debts of over €1 billion have made it necessary to execute financial levers this summer in order to invest and the club may now need to activate a fourth in order to register their new signings in time for their opening LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano nezxt weekend.

The sale of midfielder Frenkie de Jong could also ease the club's difficult situation, while Barça are also reportedly looking to cut the wages of Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.