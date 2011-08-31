Barcelona loan Hleb to Wolfsburg
MADRID - Barcelona have agreed to loan Belarus midfielder Aleksandr Hleb to VfL Wolfsburg for this season, the European champions said on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old is recovering from an injury and will join up with his new club in October, Barca director Josep Maria Bartomeu told a news conference.
Hleb never managed to win a regular place in the Barca team after moving to Spain from Arsenal in 2008.
He has spent the last two seasons on loan with VfB Stuttgart and Birmingham City.
