Barcelona loan Hleb to Wolfsburg

By

MADRID - Barcelona have agreed to loan Belarus midfielder Aleksandr Hleb to VfL Wolfsburg for this season, the European champions said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is recovering from an injury and will join up with his new club in October, Barca director Josep Maria Bartomeu told a news conference.

Hleb never managed to win a regular place in the Barca team after moving to Spain from Arsenal in 2008.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan with VfB Stuttgart and Birmingham City.