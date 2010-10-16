Barcelona vote to take Laporta to court

The first meeting of Barca members' representatives under new club president Sandro Rosell voted 468 to 439 at a general assembly to pass a motion to bring the last board to account.

"This is the most important decision (taken by the members) in the history of the club," Rosell was quoted as saying on the Barca website.

"There is nothing agreeable about it and personally I feel very uncomfortable with it all."

On taking power in July, Rosell commissioned an audit of Barca's accounts and uncovered a post-tax loss of 77.1 million euros for the 2009/10 season.

That compared with a net profit of 11 million euros reported in June by the previous board of directors.

In a statement released before the assembly vote, Laporta said he would not attend because he had been denied the right to defend and explain the previous year's accounts.

Laporta stepped down after seven years at the helm and was replaced by Rosell, who won a sweeping victory at the presidential election in June.