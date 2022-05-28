Barcelona's Aubameyang 'sad' Arsenal didn't qualify for Champions League
By Ben Hayward published
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he is 'sad' former club Arsenal missed out on Champions League
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims he is 'sad' that former club Arsenal missed out on qualification for next season's Champions League.
Aubameyang, who left the Gunners to sign for the Catalan club in January, will return to Europe's premier club competition after the Blaugrana finished second behind Real Madrid in LaLiga.
But Arsenal will be in the Europa League after they were beaten to fourth place right at the end of the season by north London rivals Tottenham.
"Yeah, [Arsenal were] really close and I think they did a lot of improvement and I'm a bit sad because I wanted to catch them in the Champions League," Aubameyang told Sky Sports in a short interview as he watched qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.
"I have a lot of friends over there but I'm wishing them all the best for next season obviously.
"I think its going to be a good thing to get back to the Europa League as well and hopefully they can win it."
The Gabonese forward, who spent four-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal before falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta, scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for Barcelona last season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.