Bayern draw Leverkusen in DFB-Pokal quarters

Holders Bayern will be eager for a repeat of the 5-0 win over Hamburg that earned them a place in last season's semis, while Leverkusen are looking to go a step further than they did last term.

Borussia Dortmund - runners-up to Bayern in 2014 - are at home to Hoffenheim, and Wolfsburg welcome Freiburg.

In the round's remaining tie, third-tier leaders Arminia Bielefeld host Borussia Monchengladbach.

The fixtures will be played on April 7 and 8.

Draw in full:

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg v Freiburg

Arminia Bielefeld v Borussa Monchengladbach