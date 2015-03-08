Bayern draw Leverkusen in DFB-Pokal quarters
Bayer Leverkusen will host Bayern Munich in the pick of the ties for the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.
Holders Bayern will be eager for a repeat of the 5-0 win over Hamburg that earned them a place in last season's semis, while Leverkusen are looking to go a step further than they did last term.
Borussia Dortmund - runners-up to Bayern in 2014 - are at home to Hoffenheim, and Wolfsburg welcome Freiburg.
In the round's remaining tie, third-tier leaders Arminia Bielefeld host Borussia Monchengladbach.
The fixtures will be played on April 7 and 8.
Draw in full:
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v Freiburg
Arminia Bielefeld v Borussa Monchengladbach
