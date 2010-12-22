Bayern face Aachen in cup quarters

Bayern advanced earlier on Wednesday with a 6-3 win over VfB Stuttgart while Aachen edged past Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Schalke 04 will play the winner of Kickers Offenbach and Nuremberg, with their tie postponed to mid-January due to bad weather this week.

Fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim will travel to second division Energie Cottbus while second division Duisburg will play either Koblenz or Kaiserslautern.