Bayern face Aachen in cup quarters
By app
BERLIN - Holders Bayern Munich on Wednesday were drawn to face second division club Alemannia Aachen in the German Cup quarter-finals in late January.
Bayern advanced earlier on Wednesday with a 6-3 win over VfB Stuttgart while Aachen edged past Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
Schalke 04 will play the winner of Kickers Offenbach and Nuremberg, with their tie postponed to mid-January due to bad weather this week.
Fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim will travel to second division Energie Cottbus while second division Duisburg will play either Koblenz or Kaiserslautern.
