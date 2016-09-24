Bayern facing defensive headache after Hummels limps off at Hamburg
With Atletico Madrid on the horizon, Carlo Ancelotti is facing a defensive crisis after Mats Hummels picked up an injury at Hamburg.
Bayern Munich could face Atletico Madrid without their first-choice pairing in central defence after Mats Hummels limped out of Saturday's Bundesliga game at Hamburg.
The Germany centre-back sustained a knock to his knee during a goalless first half at the Volksparkstadion and had to be withdrawn just eight minutes into the second half.
Jerome Boateng, himself on the comeback trail from injury, came on the replace Hummels.
. suffered a knock to his knee at the end of the first half, but now he can't continue. is coming on. 0-0 September 24, 2016
