Bayern Munich make progress in contract talks with Liverpool and Manchester United target

Liverpool and Manchester United could be stopped in their pursuit of Jamal Musiala as Bayern Munich move closer to tying the emerging talent down to a new and improved deal.

The 17-year-old, who made his England U21 debut in November, has 18 months left to run on his contract at the Allianz Arena and has also attracted the attention of Manchester City.

Negotiations between both parties are progressing following a deadlock over wage demands, with Bayern hopeful of agreeing terms before Musiala turns 18 at the end of next month, report Goal.

Born in Stuttgart to Nigerian and German parents, the attacking midfielder spent eight years in Chelsea’s youth set-up before making the switch to Bayern in June 2019.

Musiala made his debut for the German and European champions in the penultimate game of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season and has become a regular from the bench in 2020/21, scoring against Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig.

His full debut came in the DFP-Pokal (German Cup) in October, while he started in a 1-1 Champions League draw away to Atlético Madrid last month.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick has praised Musiala’s “enormous talents” and emphasised that the club “are clearly interested in retaining [him] for a longer period of time.”

