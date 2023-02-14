Bayern Munich to let Marcel Sabitzer join Manchester United permanently: report
Manchester United brought Marcel Sabitzer in on deadline day on a half-season loan
Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to sell Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
The Austria international joined the Red Devils as a last-minute January deadline day signing following a serious injury to Christian Eriksen. (opens in new tab)
Sabitzer was quickly thrust into Erik ten Hag’s side, making his debut from the bench against Crystal Palace before starting in back-to-back clashes with Leeds United.
According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg (opens in new tab), the United hierarchy have already been left impressed by Sabitzer.
The 28-year-old’s strength and physicality have caught the eye and the prospect of a long-term move is already being discussed.
Bayern are open to selling Sabitzer if United decide to press for a permanent deal, as they are looking at the possibility of replacing him with RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.
For now, Sabitzer is at Old Trafford until the end of the season on a straightforward six-month loan deal.
Eriksen’s ankle injury will keep him out for most of the rest of the season, with the Denmark international expected to return in late April or early May.
Sabitzer is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
