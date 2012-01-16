Bayern's Breno fuming over reserve outing

The 22-year-old Brazilian spent 12 days in police detention at the start of the season and is out on bail as an arson suspect after a fire at his own house.

"I do not want to talk badly about the B team but I go to play a friendly. In this phase I am going through at Bayern they are messing with me," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Talented Breno, who joined Bayern as an 18-year-old and had high hopes of becoming their defensive anchor, has so far failed to earn a starting spot.

He was remanded in custody on September 24 after he was suspected of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich villa while recovering from injury.

Bayern had helped in his release and also managed to get permission to allow him to travel to Dubai for their winter training camp.

Club officials could not immediately be reached for a comment.