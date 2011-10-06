Bayern's Breno released on bail

Breno was remanded in custody on September 24 after he was suspected of playing a role in a fire that destroyed his Munich villa last month.

"A short while ago Breno left the prison Munich Stadelheim," the prosecutor's office said.

There was no mention of the size of his bail.

The prosecutor also said there were 11 more conditions Breno must meet after being released but he did not name any.

"We are happy that Breno has been released and allowed to return to his family and FC Bayern," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Brazilian Breno, 21, who joined Bayern three years ago, had been recovering from an injury and was alone at home at the time of the fire which gutted the house in Munich's Gruenwald neighbourhood.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga standings and are top of their Champions League group.