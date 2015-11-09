Bellarabi out of Germany friendlies

Karim Bellarabi will miss Germany's international friendlies against France and Netherlands after suffering a thigh injury.

An MRI revealed Bellarabi, 25, suffered bleeding at the rear of his left thigh, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed on Sunday.

Bellarabi is to remain with Bayer Leverkusen, where he will continue rehabilitation, while his Germany team-mates link up in Munich on Monday.

World champions Germany travel to France in the first of two friendlies on Friday, which is followed by the visit of Netherlands on November 17.