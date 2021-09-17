Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal as Dundee United prepare for derby clash
By PA Staff
Benjamin Siegrist could return in goal for Dundee United for the cinch Premiership clash with city rivals Dundee at Tannadice.
The 29-year-old Swiss keeper has recovered from a knee injury sustained in the build-up to United’s game with St Johnstone last month.
Liam Smith and Louis Appere are working with the physio to recover from knocks.
Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam has a chance of returning from injury for the Tannadice clash.
Christie Elliott is also in contention after a knock.
Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines.
