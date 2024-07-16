Your laptop is useless and the completely revamped Football Manager 25 is released soon - Amazon Prime Day will help you sort your life out

Amazon Prime Day deals are here with the best laptops for Football Manager on sale as part of the extravaganza.

The new version of the Football Manager series, FM25 is set for release in November 2024, so while there are a few months sitll remaining until it's out, it's best to get yourself sorted early for the revamped game. Set for a completely different look and feel, it's absolutely essential you have a laptop capable of simulating seasons upon seasons - and right now is the perfect time to upgrade.

A better device to run the game on means that your laptop will not just be able to handle better graphics, it'll be able to handle all the data of added leagues, meaning that you can load most of the global database without a fear of your device lagging – or worse, your legs overheating from the computer struggling to cope.

There are loads of great laptops available today on exciting deals, this Amazon Prime Day. Here's what to look out for so that you can fully unleash your inner Guardiola this autumn.

Apple MacBook Air Was £999 Now £849 While Macs aren't renowned for their gaming capabilities, running Football Manager on them is certainly achievable thanks to the high-speed processor. The game looks brilliant on a MacBook Air, too, thanks to the Liquid Retina display helping all the colours pop. With an 18-hour battery life, literal full days can be spent attempting to take Brackley Town to the Premier League. It's a great laptop away from FM as well, hence our recommendation.

MSI Katana FHD Gaming Laptop Was £1,549 Now £829 Game graphics have literally never been better, either. The 17-inch screen is helps bring you closer to the action, while the striking visuals and smooth refresh rates ensures the menus and simulations are all polished to a high-degree. First-person games specifically designed for PC are intended to be played on the MSI Katana, highlighting just how good a job it can perform with FM.

HP 15.6" Laptop Was £479.99 Now £289.99 A cheaper option than the aforementioned laptops, the HP Intel Core i3-1215U is a great option for those on a budget and wanting a decent all-rounder. Playing Football Manager whereever you want is super easy thanks to the HP's lightweight desgin, while the HD display gives a sharp picture of the gameplay. Though not the fastest, it'll ensure there aren't any issues when you're attempting to shout instructions from the bench.

