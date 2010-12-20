Bojan extends Barcelona contract
By app
MADRID - Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic has agreed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2015, the Spanish league leaders on Monday.
The 20-year-old, who was to sign the deal later in the day, will see his buy-out clause rise from 80 million euros to 100 million euros, the club said on its website.
Bojan came up through the Barca youth academy and is in his fourth season with the first team, where he has scored 38 goals in 146 appearances.
