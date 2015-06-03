BREAKING NEWS: Blazer reveals World Cup bribes
The publishing of former FIFA ExCo member Chuck Blazer's guilty plea has revealed details of bribes around awarding football's showpiece.
Disgraced former FIFA official Chuck Blazer has revealed he and others agreed to accept and facilitate bribes as part of the bidding process for the France 1998 and South Africa 2010 World Cups.
