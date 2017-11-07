BREAKING NEWS: West Ham appoint Moyes to succeed sacked Bilic

West Ham have appointed David Moyes as their new manager after sacking Slaven Bilic on Monday.

Bilic had been under pressure for a while following an underwhelming start to the season, having received significant backing in the transfer market.

The Croatian's final game in charge was Saturday's 4-1 hammering by Liverpool, a result that leaves the club in the relegation zone.

Moyes - thought to be on a contract until the end of the season - is the man who has been tasked with getting West Ham out of their predicament, though his appointment has been met by a mixed response.

The Scot publicly confirmed his interest in the job during a television appearance at the weekend, prompting some West Ham fans to air their disappointment at the prospect of him taking over.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. November 7, 2017

Upon the confirmation of his appointment, Moyes issued a rallying call to supporters.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to the meeting the supporters, being in the stadium with them.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them getting right behind the team and my team also. We need the support, we need everybody with us.

"It's a big job we have in hand now but I'm sure with everybody together, we can get the right results between now and the end of the season."

This is Moyes' first job in football since resigning from his post at Sunderland in May, having overseen the Black Cats' relegation to the Championship.

Moyes also had unsuccessful spells in charge of Manchester United and Real Sociedad following an 11-year stint with Everton.

He will now have the best part of two weeks to prepare West Ham for his first match in charge, with a trip to Watford up next after the international break - Moyes' 500th Premier League fixture.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan explained: "We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club.

"He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

"He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again."