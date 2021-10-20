BREAKING: Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle United by mutual consent

Newcastle United have parted ways with manager Steve Bruce.

The club were largely expected to sack Bruce after their recent takeover but kept him in charge for his 1,000th game in management against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in defeat on Sunday.

Newcastle have said that Bruce leaving the club is by "mutual consent". The veteran boss was yet to win a game in the league so far this season though, however.

Paolo Fonseca, Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have all been linked with the job in recent weeks.