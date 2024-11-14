Bundesliga striker wants to become Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and at 33 it may be time to start thinking about a successor anyway
Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is still yet to be definitively decided, but reports from Germany suggest they may be lining up a move for his long-term successor regardless.
The Egyptian international has been little short of sensational since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2017, registering 221 goals in 366 appearance from the wing - and he has already broached double figures in all competitions this season.
But with Salah out of contract next June, when he will turn 33, it may behove Liverpool to think about how they will cope with the loss of their most talismanic player.
Omar Marmoush wants to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Bild claim that Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush may be just the man Liverpool are after, writing that the 25 year old - an international teammate of Salah's - is being lined up for a move.
Marmoush has netted 11 goals and seven assists in just ten Bundesliga games so far this season, plus a further three goals and assists apiece across six appearances in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.
Those numbers are a massive step up for Marmoush, who got 12 goals and six assists in 29 league outings last season.
Marmoush would not be a direct replacement for Salah: he plays primarily at centre-forward, rather than in Salah's customary berth on the right wing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
However, Liverpool would be keen to replace Salah's goals however they can should he depart the club, with their own number 9s over the years generally playing more of an enabling role to their goalscoring wingers.
With Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer, the adaptation to a slightly different approach may be timely, and Bild claim that Liverpool have made an enquiry to Eintracht and have been told they would expect a fee of €50m-€60m (£41.5m-£49.9m) in exchange for Marmoush's services.
Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the season under Slot and sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League with 11 games played with nine wins, one draw and a solitary defeat to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds also sit top of the new-look Champions League league phase with four wins out of four, despite being handed one of the toughest draws they could possibly have got.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.