Bundesliga striker wants to become Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is still yet to be definitively decided, but reports from Germany suggest they may be lining up a move for his long-term successor regardless.

The Egyptian international has been little short of sensational since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2017, registering 221 goals in 366 appearance from the wing - and he has already broached double figures in all competitions this season.

But with Salah out of contract next June, when he will turn 33, it may behove Liverpool to think about how they will cope with the loss of their most talismanic player.

Omar Marmoush wants to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Omar Marmoush has been in scintillating form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bild claim that Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush may be just the man Liverpool are after, writing that the 25 year old - an international teammate of Salah's - is being lined up for a move.

Marmoush has netted 11 goals and seven assists in just ten Bundesliga games so far this season, plus a further three goals and assists apiece across six appearances in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal.

Omar Marmoush and Mo Salah are teammates for Egypt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those numbers are a massive step up for Marmoush, who got 12 goals and six assists in 29 league outings last season.

Marmoush would not be a direct replacement for Salah: he plays primarily at centre-forward, rather than in Salah's customary berth on the right wing.

However, Liverpool would be keen to replace Salah's goals however they can should he depart the club, with their own number 9s over the years generally playing more of an enabling role to their goalscoring wingers.

With Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer, the adaptation to a slightly different approach may be timely, and Bild claim that Liverpool have made an enquiry to Eintracht and have been told they would expect a fee of €50m-€60m (£41.5m-£49.9m) in exchange for Marmoush's services.

Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the season under Slot and sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League with 11 games played with nine wins, one draw and a solitary defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds also sit top of the new-look Champions League league phase with four wins out of four, despite being handed one of the toughest draws they could possibly have got.