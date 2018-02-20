Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final

Petr Cech does not expect to be named in goal for Arsenal in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Manchester City, with David Ospina set to deputise.

Ospina has made one Premier League appearance this season, but has been Wenger's regular goalkeeper for all cup competitions, including the Europa League.

Cech was an unused substitute in last season's FA Cup final, with Ospina helping the Gunners to a surprise 2-1 win against Chelsea.

And the veteran goalkeeper believes Colombia international Ospina will again be preferred by Wenger for Sunday's clash.

"At the start [of the season] it was clear that it was going to be like that," said Cech.

"I will be there with the team supporting but I don't expect to play.

"It is always hard to watch any game from the bench or even from the stand if you are not selected.

"As a player, you always want to be involved. But obviously you are in a professional club where there are 25 top players and the manager always makes his choices for the game and you need to accept that."

The EFL Cup has eluded Wenger throughout his 22-year spell in charge of Arsenal, with two appearances in the final the closest he has come to claiming the prize.