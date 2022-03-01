Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis touch-and-go before St Mirren showdown
By PA Sport Staff published
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday’s visit of St Mirren.
The Greek forward missed Sunday’s draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely.
Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders.
Connor Ronan is suspended for the Paisley side following his red card against Hearts.
The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban.
Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.