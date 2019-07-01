Chelsea agree permanent signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea have signed Mateo Kovacic on a five-year deal from Real Madrid.
The midfielder initially moved to Stamford Bridge on loan last summer, helping the Blues to win the Europa League in May.
He has now completed a permanent move, with the Blues expected to appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager in the coming days.
.@Mateo_Kova23 is here to stay! 🙌— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2019
Kovacic told the club’s official website: “I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.
“We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons.”
The 25-year-old – who had been at Madrid since 2015 – made 51 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, who finished third in the Premier League, but did not score.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.