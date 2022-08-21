Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes first-half howler against Leeds

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a first-half howler against Leeds in the teams' Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday.

Mendy tried to dribble the ball around Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson and was dispossessed by the United States international, who was left with a tap-in to give the Whites the lead after 33 minutes.

The Senegalese goalkeeper was furious with himself following the blunder, which was reminiscent of his error for Chelsea against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season.

MENDY! 😲The Chelsea goalkeeper has had a shocker and Brenden Aaronson pounces to give Leeds United the lead! 😮 pic.twitter.com/BhFGost0gTAugust 21, 2022 See more

On that occasion, the 30-year-old lost the ball to Karim Benzema and was punished as the French forward converted en route to a 3-1 win for Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge.

This mistake could also be costly, with Leeds going on to double their lead before the interval as Rodrigo Moreno made it 2-0 just four minutes later.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is watching from the stands following his touchline ban for initiating the unseemly fracas with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the Blues' 2-2 draw against Spurs last weekend.