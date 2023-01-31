Chelsea have turned down FIVE clubs interested in Conor Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is staying put – despite a reported five other clubs coming in for the player.

The Cobham academy graduate, who went to the World Cup with England but failed to get on the pitch, has been the subject of a lot of interest this window. He's found minutes harder to come by this season, after impressing for Crystal Palace last time out – but still, Chelsea want to keep him.

And there's no shortage of interest in Gallagher, either.

Conor Gallagher wowed on loan for Crystal Palace… but is staying at Chelsea (Image credit: PA)

Per GOAL (opens in new tab), five teams have been in for Gallagher. Everton were thought to be most interested in the midfielder (opens in new tab) for a fee around £40 million, but couldn't get the deal done.

Newcastle United (opens in new tab) were another interested party. Apparently, the Magpies were also pursuing Sander Berge of Sheffield United. Aston Villa and West Ham United were touted, too.

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2WxJanuary 31, 2023 See more

Of course, Crystal Palace are perennially interested in the 22-year-old after his storming season in Croydon. No concrete links for the player have been made, however.

Chelsea have instead let another midfielder go in the form of Jorginho. The Italian has moved across London to Arsenal.

Chelsea's Jorginho is on his way to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher is now set to be competing for his spot with Enzo Fernandez, though. The Benfica star is set to sign for over £100m.

Gallagher is valued to be worth around €32m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Chelsea stories

Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer (opens in new tab), with the West Ham (opens in new tab) midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), whom they were linked with at the start of January.

But the Blues look set to be beaten by Liverpool to the signature of Wolves star Matheus Nunes this summer (opens in new tab).