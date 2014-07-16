Chelsea reach agreement for Atletico's Filipe Luis
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid to sign Brazilian full-back Filipe Luis.
The 28-year-old, who joined Atleti from Deportivo La Coruna in 2010, will now negotiate personal terms with the Premier League club.
Filipe Luis made 180 appearances for Atleti and won the Liga title with Diego Simeone's men last term, having also added Europa League, Copa del Rey and Super Cup honours to his name at the Vicente Calderon.
