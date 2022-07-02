Chelsea report: Blues consider stunning swoop for Manchester United's top target
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United have been in talks with Frenkie de Jong for weeks - but Chelsea are ready to join the race
Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United’s negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, as the Blues are considering their own bid for the Dutchman.
United have been locked in talks with the Catalan club for weeks over a deal for the playmaker.
According to the Guardian (opens in new tab), the protracted negotiations have left Chelsea considering a move for De Jong, who Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of.
The Stamford Bridge club would be able to offer the midfielder Champions League football next season, unlike United, and they could enter the race for his signature if his Old Trafford move fails.
Erik ten Hag is yet to be handed a single new signing this summer, but the Manchester club are said to have agreed a £56.2m fee with Barcelona for De Jong and must now thrash out personal terms.
It appears that after weeks of deadlock, United are finally closing in on some new signings.
Recent reports said that a £37 million bid has been delivered for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (opens in new tab), who would prefer to join United than his other major suitor Arsenal.
A deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia could be completed this weekend (opens in new tab), with the Dutchman reportedly set to undergo a medical and sign a four-year deal with the option of a fifth season.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea are preparing for a potential superstar move, as Neymar could well become available this summer.
Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a move to the Blues, perhaps replacing Hakim Ziyech, who has been rumoured to be in contact with a transfer to AC Milan. Yannick Carrasco has also been linked, while Matthijs De Ligt is a target, too.
The west Londoners may well look at swap deals, too, apparently to refresh their squad.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
