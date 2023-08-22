Chelsea agree terms with Arsenal forward ahead of £50m deal: report

Chelsea want an Arsenal attacker for £50 million and have reportedly agreed terms on a move.

The Blues are yet to win in the Premier League under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after crashing to defeat away at West Ham United at the weekend. With close to a billion pounds spent in the transfer market since the takeover of the club last year, the squad is still in need of a little improvement.

One area remains up front, where Nicolas Jackson has been the only option for Pochettino at No.9. Now, a homegrown option may have presented itself.

Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea's only real option up front (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Football Transfers says that Chelsea have agreed terms with Folarin Balogun of Arsenal over a move, with the Gunners demanding £50 million for the United States international.

Balogun scored 21 goals on loan in France last season but his parent club boast Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz all above him in the pecking order. Arsenal have spent £200m this summer and would like to recoup a quarter of that on Balogun alone.

The Evening Standard claimed that bitter north London foes Tottenham enquired about the star, while Fulham, Monaco and Inter Milan have all been linked with a move. Few, though, have been able to match the Gunners' valuation.

That's something that won't bother Chelsea, who have already spent well over £300m in the market. The Blues have managed to recoup much more than Arsenal by selling their deadwood, however.

Folarin Balogun is highly rated by Arsenal (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Though rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal have done plenty of business in the past, with the west Londoners selling the north Londoners Kai Havertz and Jorginho in the last year alone.

Balogun is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

