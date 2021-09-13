Chelsea transfer news: Bayern Munich working on a deal for Timo Werner

Timo Werner’s disappointing spell at Chelsea could be set for a premature end amid interest from Bayern Munich.

According to Football Insider, the reigning Bundesliga champions are looking to put together a bid that would tempt the striker back to Germany.

Werner moved to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig for £47.5million last summer as Frank Lampard oversaw the arrival of several major new signings.

Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy were also added to the Blues’ ranks when their transfer ban came to an end.

There were high expectations of Werner, whose final season with Leipzig yielded 34 goals in all competitions, but he struggled for form in the Premier League.

Lacking confidence, he was responsible for several glaring misses from close range and found the net just six times in 35 league games.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel failed to improve matters and Romelu Lukaku returned to his former club for £97.5million last month in a serious statement of intent.

The Belgian international has been clinical so far, consigning Werner to a place on the bench and increasing speculation that he will be sold.

A move to Bayern Munich would make sense as they seek an alternative to Robert Lewandowski, who recently turned 33.

The former Borussia Dortmund man remains as prolific as ever, with eight goals in his first five games of the season, but he can't carry on forever and Julian Nagelsmann needs to plan for the future.

Bayern’s new manager brought the best out of Werner during their time together at Leipzig and would relish the chance to reinvigorate his career.

The 25-year-old could benefit from returning to the Bundesliga in the January transfer window to rediscover his scoring touch.