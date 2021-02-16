Chelsea transfer news: Blues offer deal to David Alaba as Bayern Munich defender nears exit

Chelsea are the only Premier League club who have offered a contract to David Alaba, according to reports.

The Austria international is expected to leave Bayern Munich when his current deal expires on June 30.

However, despite Chelsea’s interest in the versatile defender, they look set to miss out on his signature.

According to Bild , Alaba is set to make an announcement about his future on Tuesday.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid are on the verge of completing a deal to bring the player to Spain.

Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Zinedine Zidane’s side and will sign a four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2025.

Alaba has not yet put pen to paper on those terms, but Chelsea and Liverpool look set to miss out on the 28-year-old.

The two-time Champions League winner has long dreamed of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Alaba is ready to reject interest from elsewhere to sign a deal with Madrid.

According to 90min , Chelsea were the only Premier League side to offer him a contract.

Most English clubs concluded that Alaba was not genuinely interested in moving to the Premier League.

As such, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City did not believe it was worthwhile making a formal approach for the Austria international.

Chelsea did table a deal but reports suggest they were not willing to match Alaba’s wage demands .

With no transfer fee required, Alaba is thought to be holding out for £400,000 per week.

The Chelsea hierarchy are admirers of the Bayern man but they were not prepared to smash the club’s wage structure for him.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Newcastle 2-0 on Monday to move up to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea return to action against Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

