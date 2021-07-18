Chelsea transfer news: Blues plot £50m swoop for Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are weighing up a sensational move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to add another striker to his attacking ranks this summer, despite winning the Champions League last term.

Tuchel deployed Kai Havertz as a false nine for much of his first half-season at the helm, with Timo Werner operating as a left-sided forward.

Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan and Tammy Abraham also looks set to seek pastures new, leaving Chelsea in need of a new centre-forward.

The Blues have been considering launching an attempt to sign Erling Haaland, but the Borussia Dortmund striker would cost up to £150m.

According to The Sun, Tuchel and co. have now turned their attention towards another Bundesliga superstar in Lewandowski.

Chelsea have called a halt on their pursuit of Haaland and will now look to entice the Poland international to Stamford Bridge.

Lewandowski is under contract at Bayern until 2023, but the German giants are trying to tie him down to an extension.

But if the 32-year-old rejected their offer of a new deal, Bayern could look to cash in on while his value remains high.

The report states that Chelsea are considering a bid of £50m to test Bayern's resolve.

And they will hope that Lewandowski, who has been at the Allianz Arena since 2014 and in the Bundesliga for more than decade, is attracted by the idea of a new challenge.

It's an ambitious move. Lewandowski has become synonymous with Bayern. There was a time when he seemed keen to join Real Madrid, but he now appears settled in Munich.

Bayern will not want to lose him either. He might be 32 years old but Lewandowski enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last time out. Forty-one goals in the Bundesliga broke Gerd Muller's long-standing record.

And how much would Chelsea be prepared to spend on a player who will be 34 at the start of the 2022/23 campaign?

As things stand, this one looks like a long shot.

