Chelsea transfer news: Blues want to bring Eden Hazard back to the club - report

Chelsea are weighing up a sensational swoop for their former star Eden Hazard, according to reports.

The Belgium international left Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in 2019, realising a "childhood dream" in the process.

But his spell at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has been more akin to a nightmare up to now.

Hazard has struggled for form and fitness over the last two and a half years, during which time he has made only 25 starts in La Liga.

The forward is currently on the treatment table with a muscular problem and is unlikely to feature in Sunday's crunch clash with Barcelona.

Hazard has not yet been able to replicate his Chelsea performances in the Spanish capital.

And the 30-year-old could be offered the chance to return to west London by his former club.

El Nacional reports that the European champions are considering an audacious move for Hazard.

It is claimed that Roman Abramovich wants to bring one of his favourite players back to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea owner is willing to pay £42.2m for the Belgian, and Madrid are willing to listen to offers.

However, the Spanish giants want more money for a player whose signature cost them £103.5m in 2019.

Chelsea are also interested in Ferland Mendy and hope to land both Madrid players next summer, the report states.

It is unclear at this stage whether Hazard would be willing to return to Chelsea, but his struggles in Spain suggest he might.

We do not know Thomas Tuchel's take on the proposed transfer either. The German already has several options in attack, and he might prefer to spend the money on a new centre-back or a younger forward.

Hazard would receive a hero's welcome were he to return to Chelsea, with whom he won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup during a seven-year spell.

For now, though, Tuchel will be focused on the players already at his disposal as Chelsea prepare to face Norwich on Saturday.

